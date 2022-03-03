DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies are here for Thursday with near record-breaking highs.

We will make it into the lower 70s, close to the current record high of 76 degrees. Clouds slowly build through Friday afternoon with warm highs in the upper 60s.

Late Friday night, rain will slide into the area, with light snow in the mountains. Denver will see a switch to light snow through Saturday morning, then the snow ends by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s Saturday with light snow lingering in the mountains.

Another dose of snow arrives Saturday night and through most of Sunday.

The metro area can pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow with more towards the foothills. Highs on Sunday hover around the freezing mark and will impact travel on Sunday, making it a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Sunshine is back for the start of next week with highs nearing seasonal averages by Tuesday.