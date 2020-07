DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures on Thursday will make it into the mid-90s. This is about 5 degrees above Denver’s average high for this time of year. Denver and the Front Range will stay dry this afternoon with isolated storms possible on the northeast plains.

Temperatures have a chance to make it to 100 degrees on Friday with more sunny and dry weather.

This weekend will stay hot and mostly dry. There is a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm or two on Sunday but most places will stay dry.