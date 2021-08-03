Another Air Quality Warning issued in Denver, 30th consecutive day with an air quality alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Another Air Quality Warning has been issued for the Front Range until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. This pattern of poor air quality in Denver has been in place for the last several weeks.

Wednesday’s warning is in place for the entire Front Range and parts of Colorado’s mountains and eastern plains. The warning is due to high ozone levels and wildfire smoke.

Wednesday’s warning is the 30th day in a row with an air quality alert for Denver. That is the longest stretch of air quality warnings since 2010.

So far this year, there have been 43 air quality warnings which is the same amount that was issued in all of 2020.

Taking a look at the wildfire smoke map from Tuesday evening, the thickest smoke in the U.S. is over the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. Denver and eastern Colorado are on the southern fringe of the smoke but will see more build over the next few days.

Wildfire smoke is expected to get thicker in Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, the smoke outlook shows extreme amounts of smoke over the eastern half of the smoke which will lead to low visibility and could irritate people who are outside.