DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a mild start to December this year. But in 1913, record amounts of snow fell in the metro.

During Dec. 1-5, 1913, an upslope flow helped to bring in gulf moisture that led to heavy snowfall. Temperatures remained around 32 degrees, which added to the ingredients needed to create heavy, wet snow, which is not typical for December.

Snowfall totals from Dec. 1-5 amounted to several feet in parts of Colorado, including Denver. Denver recorded 45.7 inches of snowfall from the event, setting a new record for most snow from one snowfall event. Snowfall totals were higher in Georgetown and Estes Park, reporting 86 inches and 53 inches of snowfall, respectively.

The Dec. 1-5, 1913 snowstorm still holds the record for most snowfall from a single event in Denver. The second largest snowfall event took place in Denver on March 17-19, 2003, when 31.8 inches of snowfall were recorded. Three of the top 10 largest totals from snowstorms in Denver happened in December, including 23.8 inches of snowfall on Dec. 24, 1982, and Dec. 20-21, 2006.

While a December event holds the record for most snowfall, the snow season is just getting started in Colorado. Denver normally picks up a total of 8 inches of snowfall through the entire month of December, which makes it Denver’s third snowiest month on average, behind March and April.