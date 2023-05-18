DENVER (KDVR) — An air quality health advisory was issued Thursday morning as wildfire smoke affected northeast Colorado.

Several counties were included in the advisory issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The advisory was in effect as of 10 a.m. Thursday and will last until 8 p.m.

Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid outdoor activities if smoke is thick or becomes thick in their neighborhood, especially for people with heart disease, respiratory illness, the youth and the elderly.

If smoke is present indoors and is making you feel ill, the department recommends relocating to an area near you with better air quality.

Here are the counties that were included in the advisory.

Logan County

Sedgwick County

Phillips Morgan County

Washington County

Yuma County

eastern Weld County

According to the department, if visibility through smoke is less than five miles then air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

Air quality was expected to improve in the evening as rain and thunderstorms move into the area.

The smoke is coming from several large wildfires that are burning in Canada. According to the advisory, northwesterly airflow brought the smoke to Colorado, and moderate to heavy smoke was possible Thursday.