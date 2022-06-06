DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms across Denver, the Front Range, and the eastern plains. Temperature highs will be around 81 degrees.

A few of these storms could be severe with large hail and strong wind over the far eastern and southeastern plains.

Severe weather risk for Monday.

The average high right now in Denver is 80 degrees. and the mountains can also expect a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Future radar 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday features a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms across Denver. Tuesday’s highs will also hover around 81.

The chance of thunderstorms will diminish to 10% on Wednesday.

A drier and hotter Thursday through Sunday is expected. Highs will sit around 90 to 95 Saturday and Sunday.