Afternoon t-storms Wednesday, high of 89 degrees; Hail possible Eastern Plains

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a 30 percent chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver.  Some of the storms could be strong. 

There’s a higher chance of afternoon t-storms across the Eastern Plains where large hail is possible.  These storms may be severe.

The mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs 70s and 80s.

We’ll see another round of afternoon t-storms on Thursday across the Front Range.

There’s no sign of the Monsoon.  It looks dry Friday-Sunday, low 90s.  Wildfire danger continues to rise.

Future radar 4pm Wednesday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Risk of severe weather today.  Yellow = slight risk.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

