Afternoon t-storms Wednesday, high of 89 degrees; Hail possible Eastern Plains

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a 30 percent chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver. Some of the storms could be strong.

There’s a higher chance of afternoon t-storms across the Eastern Plains where large hail is possible. These storms may be severe.

The mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 70s and 80s.

We’ll see another round of afternoon t-storms on Thursday across the Front Range.

There’s no sign of the Monsoon. It looks dry Friday-Sunday, low 90s. Wildfire danger continues to rise.

Future radar 4pm Wednesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Risk of severe weather today. Yellow = slight risk. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.