Afternoon t-storms Tuesday; hail over the Eastern Plains

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon t-storms across the Eastern and Northeastern Plains on Tuesday. Some of the t-storms could turn severe with large hail (quarter sized or larger), strong wind (58 miles per hour or stronger), and heavy rain in Limon, Burlington, Deer Trail, Fort Morgan, and Sterling.

In Denver, watch for t-storms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The high will be 87 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 20-30 percent chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday is our last, best chance for rain in Denver before it dries out even more. Chance of afternoon t-storms is 30 percent.

There is still no sign of the Monsoon Thursday-Sunday. As a result, the chance of afternoon t-storms is very low. High temps surge to about 90.

Risk for severe weather Tuesday. Yellow = Slight Risk

Future radar 5pm Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.