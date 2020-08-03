Afternoon t-storms Monday, near 90 degrees; Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a 40 percent chance of afternoon t-storms today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Lightning and heavy rain are possible. Highs around 87 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 89 degrees.

The mountains today start dry with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front arrives Tuesday-Wednesday. Highs will fall a few degrees. Each morning is dry with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Monsoon stays on vacation for the next 5-7 days. I see no real signs of it surging. This will keep the wildfire danger high.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I’m forecasting dry mornings with 10-20% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs 90-95.

Future Radar 6pm Monday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.