After warm start to month, colder than average temperatures are likely through mid February

DENVER (KDVR) — February has started out on a warm note this year with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Despite the warm start to the month, cold temperatures are on the way and they will likely stay for a while.

A strong cold front will move through the state Wednesday night, bringing a blast of cold and snow chances by Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s through the weekend and into the start of next week with no big warm-up in sight for the near future.

Looking beyond the next seven days, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-to-14 day temperature outlook shows a high chance of colder than average temperatures from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16. The average high in Denver this time of year is around 45 degrees.

The 8-to-14 day precipitation outlook shows a chance of drier than average weather for the southwestern corner of Colorado. Most of this part of the state is under extreme to exceptional drought conditions.