DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures in Denver climbed to 34 degrees at 1 p.m. Tuesday, the first time the city has seen above-freezing conditions since Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

In total, the Denver metro area spent approximately 93 hours below freezing, which is three days and 21 hours.

Much of that was spent below zero degrees, and the bitter cold was made worse with dangerously low wind chill temperatures.

At one point, the approximate “feels like” temperature at Denver International Airport — which is the temperature when wind chill is factored in — dropped to 32.7 degrees below zero.

These issues caused problems both on the road and up in the air. Several roads in the metro were closed temporarily for crashes or safety reasons on Monday. DIA saw over 2,000 flight delays and cancellations throughout the long holiday weekend.

Is it a cold snap record?

While you might be grateful for the comparatively balmy conditions, this latest stretch under 32 degrees will likely not make it into the history books.

To do that, Denver would have had to endure a little over 10 extra days below freezing. The record for the longest cold snap occurred in 1880 when the Mile High City saw 14 consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures.

However, that doesn’t mean that no records were touched over the cold snap. Denver tied two 94-year-old records for cold on both Monday and Tuesday.

It was also the coldest Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on record, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin.