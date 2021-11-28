Above-average temps with sunny skies; week remains dry

DENVER (KDVR) — Expect a mild Sunday night and start to the workweek. We’ll have mainly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 30s. The week begins with abundant sunshine and highs near the 70-degree mark.

The warm and sunny forecast sticks around all week, with highs in the 60s through next weekend.

The extremely dry forecast continues and chances dissipate for mountain snow next weekend. However, the latest model shows much better chances for snow in the mountains and in Denver around Dec. 7-8. We’ll continue to track the chances for our first official snowfall at DIA.