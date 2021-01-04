Above average temperatures stay through Tuesday, breezy winds return

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have stayed mild across the Front Range on Monday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Denver has been running about 10 to 15 degrees above the average high of 43 for this time of year over the past few days. Warm temperatures will stay into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will reach the low 50s in Denver with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will swing through midday bringing gusty winds along with it. Winds will gust to 30 mph on the Front Range Tuesday with gusts up to 45 mph possible on the plains and in the mountains.

The mountains will see the return of snow showers on Tuesday with about 1 to 4 inches in accumulation expected by Tuesday night. There is a 10% chance for a passing shower or two on the Front Range Tuesday afternoon but most places will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with high temperatures in the 40s.

Colorado’s next storm system arrives Friday into Saturday bringing a few light snow showers to the Front Range on Saturday with temperatures in the 30s through the weekend.