Above average temperatures, mostly dry weather here to stay

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s high temperature hit 90 degrees in Denver making it the 74th 90-degree-day of 2020. This put 2020 in the number one spot on the record for the most 90 degree plus days in a year.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 80s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Air quality is expected to improve from Saturday with less smoke in the atmosphere. Winds will be breezy from time to time.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s all week long. The best chance for rain will move in on Tuesday with isolated chances on both Wednesday and Saturday.