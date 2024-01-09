DENVER (KDVR) — Monday’s snowstorm caused road closures, crashes, and canceled flights. Even with weather advisories and snowy roads, it was nothing like the rare ice storm that happened on this day seven years ago in western Colorado.

From Jan. 8-10, 2017, a storm mixed with rain and snow hit the Western Slope, causing power outages, hundreds of accidents and hospital visits.

The National Weather Service referred to the storm as a “1 in 100-year event for the Western Slope of Colorado,” and ranked it 12th for the top weather events in Colorado for the decade.

Leading up to the 2017 ice storm

NWS described the recipe for the ice storm, which started a few days prior.

Thirty-six hours before Jan. 8, northwest Colorado valleys like Craig and Meeker were as cold as minus 22 degrees and minus 30 degrees. This trapped freezing temperatures in the valleys.

On Jan. 8, 2017, a warm front came in from the Pacific, heating the air aloft and allowing northwest Colorado to see daytime highs of 34 degrees and 37 degrees.

At first, it was just rain and warm temperatures moving through Colorado. Even places like Telluride, with an elevation of 9070 feet, received rain, according to NWS.

However, the warm temperatures didn’t stay for long.

As the rain fell out of the clouds and into the cooler valleys, it began to freeze and turn into freezing rain.

Ice storm caused chaos

On the morning of Jan. 9, 2017, Mesa, Delta, Garfield and La Plata counties as well as Montrose, Gunnison and Routt counties saw the magnitude of this abnormal weather event.

Ice accumulations caused widespread power outages near Steamboat Springs and Durango, and hundreds of car accidents across Grand Junction and Durango.

Emergency rooms throughout the Grand Valley treated patients over its daily admittance record of 200 for broken bones and other blunt force injuries due to the icy surfaces.

There were so many calls to first responders that secondary services were requested from nearby municipalities to help out.

“The widespread impact of this ice event has not been experienced in western Colorado in over 100 years of climate record keeping,” said NWS.

Travel over Rabbit Ears Pass ( CDOT )

Heavy Snow Falling at Vail Pass ( CDOT )

Ice on Car at NWS Grand Junction, CO (Credit: NWS)

Ice at NWS Grand Junction, CO (Credit: NWS)

Snowfall from Sunday, January 8th through Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 (National Weather Service)

The storm lasted until Jan. 10, 2017.

Snow totals along the Continental Divide tallied one to two feet. There were reports of up to four feet over the Elk Mountains of central Colorado.

“Even locals who have lived in western Colorado for over 50 years, especially the Grand Valley, do not recall an event of this magnitude in their lifetime,” said NWS.

Although seven years ago marks one of the biggest weather events in Colorado from the decade, the weather for Tuesday isn’t looking nearly as icy.

On Tuesday, the metro area will see seasonal temperatures below 40 degrees. Snow will be coming into the forecast later this week, but it won’t be anything like the ice storm of 2017.