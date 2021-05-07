A wet weather pattern returns on Mother’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The break from the wet weather only lasted a few days as showers and thunderstorms arrive on Saturday and last through Tuesday.

Your Saturday will have dry conditions early, but after the lunch hour scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. These hit and miss storms will linger into the evening.

Mother’s Day will have showers early and especially late. It won’t rain all day, but it will be cloudy and cooler with highs only in the 50s.

We are expecting a rainy Monday with the possibility of as much as an inch or more of moisture. It will be snowing in the foothills and mountains with several inches possible there. And, there is a chance late Monday night that snow mixes with the rain in the city. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low 30s, but should stay above freezing.

We normally tell people it’s okay to plant your flowers on Mother’s Day. I would wait another week before doing that this year.

More rain is expected early on Tuesday before the showers slowly shut off. We will be dry with a warming trend taking back into the 70s by the end of the week.