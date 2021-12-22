A look at the warmest, coldest, snowiest Christmas days in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — This year’s Christmas weather is going to be anything but extreme in Denver with highs in the 50s and dry conditions. In the past, some Christmas days have been anything but normal in terms of the weather.

Looking back at the record books, the warmest Christmas on record in Denver had a high temperature of 69 degrees in 2005. The coldest temperature on record on Christmas was in 1876, with a low temperature of 15 degrees below zero.

One of the most weather-extreme Christmas days in Denver was 1982, when there were 24 inches of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. This was from the big Christmas Eve blizzard of 1982.

The most snow that fell on Christmas day was back in 2007 at 7.4 inches.

Christmas weather this year will be quiet and calm on the Front Range with mild temperatures and dry weather. The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Christmas day.