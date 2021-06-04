A hot stretch of days with only a few chances for isolated showers

DENVER (KDVR) — We are heading into a warm weekend in Denver with the possibility of reaching our first 90 degree temperature of the season on Saturday.

On average we hit 90 degrees on June 10th. Last year we reached 90 degrees on May 19th setting the stage for a hot summer in 2020.

We will have very low chances for rain in the coming days. We have only isolated storms possible late on Saturday with the best chance being in the foothills west of downtown. The chances will be scattered on Sunday with better coverage across the Palmer Divide south of the city.

The rest of the forecast looking ahead to next week is mainly sunny, dry and warm with mid to upper 80s each afternoon. And, there will be another shot at 90 degrees on Tuesday.