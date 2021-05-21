A few storms Saturday before dry weather moves in for several days

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system will move across Colorado from the west to the east late tonight through Saturday evening. We are expecting snow in parts of the mountains especially the San Juans in the southwest corner of the state.

In Denver this evening, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and some wind at times. A few thunderstorms will be possible across the eastern plains. Some of these storms this evening could turn severe with gusty wind, lightning and large hail possible.

As the storm lifts across Denver and the Front Range on Saturday, some thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon. A few of the storms could generate gusty wind and hail. The best chance for storms on Saturday will be across the eastern plains, mainly areas east of the airport.

Sunday is dry with more sunshine and more wind in Denver. Another round of storms will target the eastern plains again on Sunday.

The forecast is looking dry and warm through the remainder of next week and weekend.