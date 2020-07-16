90s return with scattered afternoon t-storms on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Lingering moisture will fuel afternoon t-storms across Colorado this afternoon. The chance in Denver is 30 percent. Mountain chances 30-40%.

High temperatures surge to 92 degrees in Denver. 70s and 80s in the Mountains.

Hot and drier Friday and Saturday. Mid 90s both days with minimal 10% chances of afternoon t-storms.

A cold front brushes Denver Sunday afternoon/night. Highs around 89. Chance of t-storms is 20%.

Monday is similar with a 20% chance for afternoon t-storms. Cooler highs in the 80s.

We’re still waiting on the Monsoon. It’s late in arriving. Normally we see new moisture surge into Colorado during July and August fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain, flash flooding, and frequent lightning. A large dome of high pressure has essentially closed the door for now.

Future Radar 5pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.