DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry start to Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range. Highs will hit around 90.

Conditions in the mountains start dry with a 20-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Forecast precipitation chances next 7 days in Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking a monsoon surge starting on Friday afternoon. Moisture increases from south to north. This new moisture fuels a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Front Range highs drop into the 80s.

The mountains can expect 60-100% chances for rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Flash flooding is possible.

Conditions turn drier Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the monsoon plume moves away.