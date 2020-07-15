90-degree temperature streak ties Denver’s 12th longest streak on record

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot summer so far in Denver with above-average temperatures week after week. In June alone, there were 17 days at or above 90 degrees.

July 1 started off in the upper 80s but every day after that (until Tuesday) was at 90 degrees or above. The average high temperature in July in Denver ranges from 88 degrees to 90 degrees.

The number of days that Denver hit 90 degrees or above consecutively this month is 12. This ties the 12th-longest streak of 90-degree or above days on record in Denver.

Taking a look at 2020 so far, there have been 31 days at or above 90 degrees. The average number of 90-degree days per year in Denver is 43. With the end of July and August still to come, Denver could easily see an above-average number of 90 degree days this year.

A slow start to severe weather season and lack of monsoonal moisture have helped contribute to the hot afternoons this summer.

A cold front moved through early Tuesday morning, cooling Denver into the 80s for the first time since July 1.

The cool-down is expected to stay through Wednesday before temperatures heat up to the 90s on Thursday.