DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a sunny start to Thursday with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range.

The higher chances of rain are over the eastern and southeastern plains. Denver will reach a high of 88.

Forecast severe weather risk on Thursday.

The mountains have a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday and Saturday will be drier with Front Range highs in the low to mid-90s.

The mid-90s continue through Monday. These will be near-record highs. The forecast includes a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm Sunday and next Tuesday.

Record highs:

6/9/2018 — 95°

6/10/2013 — 99°

6/11/2013 — 100°

6/12/1952 — 97°

6/13/2006 — 99°