DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Tuesday will start sunny and dry with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Front Range highs will be around 87 degrees.

The central mountains can expect a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with a lower chance in the northern mountains. A higher chance of thunderstorms is expected in the Southern Mountains.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A major Monsoon surge will arrive Thursday and Friday with high rain and thunderstorm chances across all of Colorado. Front Range highs will drop into the 70s.

Flash flooding is possible in the mountains — especially burn scars — on Thursday and Friday. There is a high chance Glenwood Canyon will close.

Afternoon thunderstorms remain likely on Saturday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.