DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has zero significant rainfall in the forecast for Denver and the Front Range through Sunday.

In Denver on Tuesday, the forecast includes sunny skies, winds in the afternoon blowing 15-35 mph and highs around 80. The mountains start clear then high afternoon clouds spread in. Highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of melting.

Wildfire Risk this week.

Wildfire danger stays elevated through Friday. Critical danger will arrive Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Fire Weather Watches/Warnings Tuesday.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday afternoon.

Front Range highs surge to near 90 degrees on Wednesday. The record high is 90 set in 1961. Afternoon wind gusts 15-35mph.

Thursday holds the strongest afternoon wind of the week, 20-45 mph.

Saturday-Sunday will stay dry with highs in the 70s. Less wind.

The next chance for measurable rainfall occurs by the middle of next week.