72 degrees, sunny Wednesday; Strong wind Thursday

DENVER — It will be sunny in Denver today, turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy afternoon, 15-25 miles per hour. The high will be 72 degrees.

The Mountains can expect sunshine turning partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. Highs 40s, 50s and 60s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 67 degrees.

An approaching cold front forces the wind to blow strong on Thursday. Gusts 40-80mph on the Divide and high peaks.

Front Range winds increase afternoon 25-50mph. Blowing dust possible. Highs in the 60s.

Friday features leass wind, partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of rain, and a high of 61.

Frost possible Friday night into Saturday morning and also Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Saturday reaches the 60s with partly sunny skies.

Mother’s Day looks dry, partly sunny, and 60s.

Forecast wind gusts 6pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.