72 degrees, sunny Wednesday; Afternoon t-storm chances this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be 72 degrees with sunshine and less wind today in Denver.

The mountains also see less wind with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. The big melt continues with freezing levels jumping all the way to 14,500 feet.

Skies turn partly cloudy on Thursday across Colorado. Thursday looks like the warmest day of the season so far. We are forecasting 85 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland , and Fort Collins. The record high is 90 degrees, which was set in 1992.

Could we hit 90 degrees on Thursday? I think the cloud cover on Thursday will limit that possibility.

The normal high right now in Denver is 65 degrees.

Friday is also warm in the low 80s. The record high is 87. Partly sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday start dry with 20-40% chances of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

Future radar 5pm Saturday, chance of rain/t-storms. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.