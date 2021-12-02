72 degrees 2021, 28 degrees 2020: What a difference a year makes

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 224 days and counting since measurable snowfall was last recorded in Denver. A near-record high is in the forecast for Thursday.

The normal high right now is 46 degrees. So, what was the weather like this time last year?

Dec. 2, 2021 Forecast

The Dec. 2 forecast for the next 7 days:

Dec. 2: 72 degrees

Dec. 3: 61 degrees

Dec. 4: 63 degrees

Dec. 5: 56 degrees

Dec. 6: 48 degrees

Dec. 7: 45 degrees (with a snow chance)

Dec. 2, 2020 Forecast

In 2020, the Dec. 2 forecast was for highs in the 20s with gusty winds and scattered snow showers for the Front Range, plains, and in the mountains.

Here’s video of the snow falling as seen from the Pinpoint Weather Beast:

Here’s what the 7-day forecasted temperatures were:

Dec. 2: 28 degrees

Dec. 3: 40 degrees

Dec. 4: 49 degrees

Dec. 5: 51 degrees

Dec. 6: 53 degrees

Dec. 7: 52 degrees (with a snow chance)

