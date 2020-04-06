70s through Wednesday; Rain and snow arrives for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It will be sunny and 70 the next few days in Denver. The mountains stay sunny with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 59 degrees.

We will start to see afternoon rain/snow showers over the mountains Thursday and Friday. I'm forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain in Denver those days. Highs will cool down.

A more organized storm system and cold front arrives for the weekend. The mountains could see snow accumulation. The Front Range will go from rain to snow between Saturday and Sunday.

Accumulation in Denver is possible on Sunday and possibly into Monday. Highs drop 10-20 degrees into the 40s.

Easter Sunday: Possible rain/snow mix in Denver with some accumulation. 40s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.