70 with sun today; Cold front with rain Thursday-Friday

DENVER– Wednesday will bring today in Denver and across the Mountains with a 10% chance of afternoon precipitation. Front Range highs around 70. Mountain highs 40s and 50s.

A cold front hits Colorado between Thursday-Friday. In Denver expect increasing clouds on Thursday with a 20% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs fall from the 60s into the 50s. Mountain see scattered snow showers on Thursday.

Friday is the best chance for cloud cover and rain. The chance is 50% in Denver.

1-4 inches of snowfall in the Mountains between Thursday-Friday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Drier on Saturday after some lingering moisture in the morning. Front Range highs in the 60s.

Sunny and much warmer on Sunday, 70s.

Most of next week is dry and abnormally warm in the 70s and possibly 80s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snow totals between Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.