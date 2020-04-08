70, sunny Wednesday; Snow on Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Another sunny and warm day in Denver at nearly 70 degrees. We've been in the 70s the last 4 days.

The Mountains stay dry and sunny today, 40s and 50s.

Thursday starts dry across the board with just a slight chance for an afternoon rain/snow shower over the Mountains and rain showers in Denver/Front Range. Highs in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday start dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain showers.

A larger storm system/cold front races in from Wyoming on Easter. Snow is likely across Colorado. I'm forecasting 1-3 inches of accumulation in Denver. 2-6" in the Mountains.

Air temps turn colder on Easter falling into the 30s. Overnight lows in the 20s.

Turning drier on Monday.

Chance of rain/snow showers as the week progresses with colder temps in Denver. It's a more active week overall. The Mountains could stay quite active.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future Radar showing snow on Easter. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall on Easter. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.