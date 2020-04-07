70 degrees, sunny today; snow for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We hit 73 degrees on Monday and we'll do it again today (Tuesday). Sunny skies across Colorado.

The normal high right now is 59 degrees in Denver.

The Mountains stay dry today with 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Wednesday is similar.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday feature a slight 10-20% chance for afternoon rain showers. Highs 55-65. The Mountains can expect rain/snow chances those days.

Saturday is our transition day.

Rain/snow arrives late Saturday into Eastern Morning turning to all snow. Accumulation is possible in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs drop into the 30s with 20s at night.

Snow tapers-off into Monday morning.

Easter Morning Future Radar. Snow possible in Colorado. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.