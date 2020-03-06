70 degrees, sunshine Friday & Saturday; Rain showers Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- High temperatures reach 65-70 degrees today and Saturday across the Front Range. Many western suburbs like Lakewood, Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Boulder are even warmer thanks to downsloping winds.

The normal high in Denver right now is 52.

Dry in the Mountains today and Saturday. Then a warm, ragged storm system moves in late Saturday and Sunday. The rain/snow line starts at 9-10,000ft then falls. Highs today in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Same on Sunday. 1-4 inches of snow accumulation on Sunday.

Chance of rain in Denver on Sunday afternoon/night. Highs near 60 on Sunday.

A few rain showers may linger into Monday morning then drier. Highs in the 50s.

Drier Tuesday-Wednesday and mild with 50s.

Future Radar 10pm Sunday. Rain for Denver, snow for Mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

