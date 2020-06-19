Scattered rain, thunderstorms across the Front Range Friday; dry and warm on Father’s Day

DENVER — There will be a 70 percent chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today across the Front Range including Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Best chance of t-storms occurs between 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. High of 70 degrees.

The Mountains see rain/t-storms/snow today. Best snow above 12,000ft. Highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s.

Drier across the board on Saturday. The Summer Solstice occurs at 3:43pm. Sunshine, highs around 80-85.

Father’s Day looks dry and sunny, 85-90.

Chance of afternoon t-storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs around 80.

Temps surge by next weekend to 90-95 degrees or hotter with a high pressure ridge.