Scattered rain, thunderstorms across the Front Range Friday; dry and warm on Father’s Day

DENVER — There will be a 70 percent chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today across the Front Range including Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Best chance of t-storms occurs between 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.  High of 70 degrees.

The Mountains see rain/t-storms/snow today.  Best snow above 12,000ft.  Highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s.

Drier across the board on Saturday.  The Summer Solstice occurs at 3:43pm.  Sunshine, highs around 80-85.

Father’s Day looks dry and sunny, 85-90.

Chance of afternoon t-storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.  Highs around 80. 

Temps surge by next weekend to 90-95 degrees or hotter with a high pressure ridge.

