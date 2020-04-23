65 with afternoon t-storms Thursday; 10 degrees cooler Friday, rain showers

DENVER– Denver starts dry and sunny today then clouds increase this afternoon with a 20 percent chance of rain/t-storms. Breezy west wind 10-25 mph. High 65 degrees.

The Mountains will see snow developing, with wind above treeline at 15-45 mph. Snow continues tonight and Friday. 2-6 inches of total snow accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Mountain snow on Friday tapers-off by Friday night into Saturday morning.

In Denver on Friday expect cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and rain showers. Cooler highs in the 50s.

Turning drier on Saturday with highs around 60.

Sunny and much warmer on Sunday at 70.

Next week features high pressure, sunny skies, and much warmer temps in the 70s and possibly 80s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snow totals Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.