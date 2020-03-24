1  of  2
64 with sunshine; rain, snow on Friday

DENVER-- A warming trend is moving in.  Highs reach 64 today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Sunny skies.

The Mountains stay partly sunny today with just a slight chance for snow showers.  Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

70 degrees is possible on Wednesday and Thursday.  Dry across the Front Range. 

The Mountains could see lingering 20% chances for snow showers and partly sunny skies. 

A storm system arrives Thursday-Friday in the Mountains with 3-8 inches of snowfall. 

Denver has a chance for rain/snow on Friday.  1 inch or less of slushy accumulation.  The Foothills could see up to 4 inches.

It will turn drier on Saturday.  Sunny and 50s on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast snowfall Thursday-Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

