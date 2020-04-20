1  of  2
60s most of this week with afternoon rain chances

DENVER– Denver stays dry today with highs in the low 60s.  The Mountains can expect a 10-20 percent chance of rain/snow, otherwise partly cloudy with 30s, 40s and 50s.

Denver starts dry on Tuesday with a 10-20% chance of afternoon rain showers.  Highs in the low 60s.  The Mountains have a 20-30% chance of rain/snow.

Wednesday is a touch drier overall.

Thursday starts dry in Denver with a 30% chance of afternoon rain showers.  60s.  The Mountains can expect a chance for rain/snow.

The best chance of precip overall occurs on Friday with a cold front.  Denver’s high drops into the 50s.  Chance of rain is 40%.

The Mountains can expect a couple inches of snow.

Rain showers might linger into Saturday across Denver and the Front Range.  Highs 55-60.

Drier and warmer on Sunday, 70.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

