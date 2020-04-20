60s most of this week with afternoon rain chances

DENVER– Denver stays dry today with highs in the low 60s. The Mountains can expect a 10-20 percent chance of rain/snow, otherwise partly cloudy with 30s, 40s and 50s.
Denver starts dry on Tuesday with a 10-20% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs in the low 60s. The Mountains have a 20-30% chance of rain/snow.
Wednesday is a touch drier overall.
Thursday starts dry in Denver with a 30% chance of afternoon rain showers. 60s. The Mountains can expect a chance for rain/snow.
The best chance of precip overall occurs on Friday with a cold front. Denver’s high drops into the 50s. Chance of rain is 40%.
The Mountains can expect a couple inches of snow.
Rain showers might linger into Saturday across Denver and the Front Range. Highs 55-60.
Drier and warmer on Sunday, 70.