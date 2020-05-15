60 percent chance of t-storms this afternoon, drier this weekend

DENVER — Today is our best chance for rain/t-storms this week; 60 percent chance in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. A couple of the t-storms could be strong to severe with large hail over the Northeastern Plains across the I-76 Corridor. The high will be 70 degrees.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a t-storm. Highs 50s-60s.

Turning drier on Saturday. High 70.

Sunny and warmer on Sunday, 82.

Two chances to hit 90 (first time this season). Monday and Tuesday 88-90. Dry.

The average date of first 90 is June 10.

Future Radar 2pm, t-storms possible. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Slight risk for severe t-storms in Northeast Colorado with large hail. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.