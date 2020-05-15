1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

60 percent chance of t-storms this afternoon, drier this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — Today is our best chance for rain/t-storms this week; 60 percent chance in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  A couple of the t-storms could be strong to severe with large hail over the Northeastern Plains across the I-76 Corridor.  The high will be 70 degrees.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a t-storm.  Highs 50s-60s.

Turning drier on Saturday.  High  70.

Sunny and warmer on Sunday, 82.

Two chances to hit 90 (first time this season).  Monday and Tuesday 88-90.  Dry.

The average date of first 90 is June 10.

Future Radar 2pm, t-storms possible.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Slight risk for severe t-storms in Northeast Colorado with large hail.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories