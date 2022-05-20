DENVER (KDVR) — A late May snowstorm is moving into Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at five things we know about this storm as of 7:45 a.m. on Friday:

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the storm is trending slightly weaker and faster overall Melting will be the wild card with this storm due to temperatures hovering right around freezing Rain will transition to snow Friday afternoon into Friday evening Snow will taper off on Saturday morning around 9-10 a.m. The biggest concern remains the Foothills above 6,000 feet where 1-2 feet of heavy, wet snow is possible Record low temperatures are possible in Denver on Saturday and Sunday mornings

