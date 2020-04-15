50s before cold front with snow arrives tonight; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day tomorrow

DENVER– Snow hits the Mountains early today and continues tonight, Thursday, and then tapers off by Friday morning.

We stay dry in Denver today with rain/snow tonight. Highs in the low 50s.

Snow is likely in Denver tonight through Thursday then tapering off by Friday morning. Highs in the 30s on Thursday falling into the 20s.

Rain/snow hits Fort Collins by 5pm then changes to all snow tonight.

2-6″ of total snow accumulation across the Front Range. 4-12″ in the Foothills. 6-14″ in the Mountains. A few pockets of 12-24″ possible near Longs Peak and Cameron Pass.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Turning drier on Friday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Dry and sunny on Saturday-Sunday, 60s. Don’t plant tender vegetation until Mother’s Day.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future radar 5am Thursday. Blue = snow. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall totals next 48 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.