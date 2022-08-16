DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday in Denver and across the Front Range.

An inch of rainfall in 30 minutes remains possible, especially across the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

The mountains, I-70 and south have the highest chance for rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding again is possible. Cooler temperatures are possible with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Monsoon moisture lingers across the southern mountains on Wednesday, with flash flooding possible. There will be drier conditions to the north. Thursday will be drier as well.

Monsoon moisture again starts to increase Friday and through the weekend with afternoon thunderstorms and rain chances. High temperatures will stay in the 80s.