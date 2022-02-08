50 degrees and windy on Tuesday; dusting of snow possible Friday evening

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting sunshine mixed with wave cloudiness on Tuesday across the Front Range, with mild highs in the 50s.

Strong Chinook winds are expected to blow through the foothills, 20 to 60 mph. The mountain stay dry on Tuesday in the 20s and 30s. It will be windy above the tree line, blowing 20 to 60 mph.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

A minor, mostly dry cold front races across Colorado on Wednesday evening. Thursday looks sunny and dry with temperatures ranging from 50 to 55.

A cold front will hit Friday afternoon and evening. A dusting of snow is possible across the I-25 Corridor. 1 to 2 inches in the foothills and at ski areas. Highs will drop 10 degrees.

Saturday to Sunday will look dry. Temps will sit in the 40s on Saturday, and in the 50s on Sunday.

Valentine’s Day is dry and sunny with highs 55 to 60.