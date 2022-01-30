5 things we know about snowstorm coming Tuesday night, Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Frigid temperatures, along with another round of snow, will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert day for Wednesday.
The storm is still a few days out, but here’s what we know so far:
- Heavy cloud cover will move in on Tuesday
- Snow will develop on Tuesday evening and is expected to continue until Wednesday evening
- Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s on Wednesday
- Overnight lows will dip below zero on Wednesday into Thursday
- Preliminary snowfall projections range from 2-5 inches for the metro area and 2-8 inches for the mountains
As the storm gets closer, we will further break down expected snowfall totals.
We will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.