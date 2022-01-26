5 things to know about Thursday’s snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Another cold front with more snow will arrive in Colorado on Thursday. The timing of Thursday’s snowstorm will be similar to the storm we saw on Tuesday.

Here’s how Thursday’s storm could impact you:

Thursday’s snowstorm will be 50% weaker than Tuesday’s snowstorm Snow is expected to arrive between 7 a.m.-12 p.m. The forecasted high temperature for Thursday is 30 degrees The storm will have the biggest impact on areas west and south of the metro area Here are the projected snowfall totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

1-3 inches Front Range

1-2 inches Denver

2-4 inches Palmer Divide

2-4 inches Foothills

1-2 inches Fort Collins

0-1 inch Eastern Plains

1-4 inches Ski Resorts

Here’s how our forecast from Tuesday compares to Thursday’s snowfall forecast. You can see the comparison by sliding the arrows back and forth:

Expect clearing skies by Thursday afternoon and night.