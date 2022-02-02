5 things to know about the snow Wednesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day due to snow and arctic cold that arrived overnight. The snow is expected to continue throughout the day before tapering off Wednesday evening.

Here are 5 things to know for today:

About 7 inches of snow has fallen so far in Downtown Denver on the Weather Deck at FOX31 and Channel 2 as of 4:30 a.m.

Expect an additional 1-4 inches of snowfall between 4:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The bulk of additional snow will fall between 4:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will get much lighter after that.

The temperature will stay between 10-15 degrees today.

Dangerous travel has been reported across the metro area

