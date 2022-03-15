DENVER (KDVR) — A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day. From a high near 70 degrees on Tuesday to rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Here are five things we know about the snowstorm so far:

Confidence in snow totals is low right now because this is a warm storm system Rain hits Denver around 5 p.m. Wednesday, then changes to a rain/snow mix into Thursday morning then back to rain. The biggest snow accumulation will be for west and south of Denver above 6,000 feet Denver could get around 1 inch of accumulation, and the south and west sides of the metro area could get 2-8 inches Snow will move out and skies will clear on Thursday evening

As this storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will get new data and provide updates several times a day.

