DENVER (KDVR) — A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day. From a high near 70 degrees on Tuesday to rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Here are five things we know about the snowstorm so far:

  1. Confidence in snow totals is low right now because this is a warm storm system
  2. Rain hits Denver around 5 p.m. Wednesday, then changes to a rain/snow mix into Thursday morning then back to rain.
  3. The biggest snow accumulation will be for west and south of Denver above 6,000 feet
  4. Denver could get around 1 inch of accumulation, and the south and west sides of the metro area could get 2-8 inches
  5. Snow will move out and skies will clear on Thursday evening

As this storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will get new data and provide updates several times a day.

