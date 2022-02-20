5 things to know about snowstorm, Arctic cold arriving this week

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach into the 60s in Denver on Sunday. Big weather changes are on the way starting Monday afternoon.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The changes will start to to take place on Monday afternoon.

Here are five things to know about the storm system:

Snow will start in the mountains on Monday afternoon and evening, snow will arrive for Denver and the Front Range Monday overnight into Tuesday

Highs take a nose dive on Tuesday and Wednesday, staying in the teens

Overnight lows will fall below zero on Tuesday night and Wednesday night

Travel will be impacted by snow on Tuesday and Wednesday

Snow totals by Thursday morning: Up to 2-feet in the mountains, 2-5 inches in Denver and for the Front Range

We will continue to update this story with any changes to the forecast as the Pinpoint Weather Team gets new data. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.