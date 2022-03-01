DENVER (KDVR) — It might be abnormally warm outside right now, but don’t put your snow shovel away. More snow is on the way for the end of this week.

Here’s a look at five things the Pinpoint Weather Team knows about this storm system right now:

Friday will start off dry in Denver with increasing clouds. Early high temperatures will be near 60 degrees The precipitation will start out as rain during the afternoon and the temperature will drop The rain will change to snow late Friday night into Saturday A total of 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected across the I-25 corridor Expect colder highs in the 30s on Saturday.

The snow will stick around for Sunday. The Pinpoint Weather Team said you can expect lingering snow showers with another 1-2 inches of accumulation.

As the storm gets closer, we will update this story with the newest data.

