DENVER (KDVR) — It might be abnormally warm outside right now, but don’t put your snow shovel away. More snow is on the way for the end of this week.
Here’s a look at five things the Pinpoint Weather Team knows about this storm system right now:
- Friday will start off dry in Denver with increasing clouds. Early high temperatures will be near 60 degrees
- The precipitation will start out as rain during the afternoon and the temperature will drop
- The rain will change to snow late Friday night into Saturday
- A total of 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected across the I-25 corridor
- Expect colder highs in the 30s on Saturday.
The snow will stick around for Sunday. The Pinpoint Weather Team said you can expect lingering snow showers with another 1-2 inches of accumulation.
As the storm gets closer, we will update this story with the newest data.
