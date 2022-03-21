DENVER (KDVR) — A system that was once expected to be major, will now be minor, bringing light snow accumulations to Colorado on Monday.

Here are five things to know about this storm system:

The snow will start around 7 a.m. Monday Denver will get an inch or less of accumulation, the Palmer Divide and the Foothills will see higher totals of 1-3 inches, the ski areas can expect 2-8 inches by Tuesday Winds will be strong, with gusts of 15-40 mph Highs will be in the low 40s Snow will end by 12 p.m. Monday

The Pinpoint Weather Team said to expect a lot of melting in Denver with this storm system.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.