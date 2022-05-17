DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the week, big changes are on the way to Colorado. Temperatures will take a nose dive on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.
Here are five things to know about the storm system moving in:
- Highs will be around 90 degrees on Thursday before a cold front races in
- After 10 a.m. on Friday, a rain/snow mix will develop in Denver
- Precipitation will be all snow west and south of Denver
- Expect several inches of heavy, wet snow above 6,000 feet. The Foothills and Divide could get 4-10 inches of accumulation
- Skies will clear early Saturday with overnight lows around freezing in Denver. A frost/freeze is possible.
Latest freeze dates since 1872
Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:
- June 8, 2007
- June 2, 1951
- June 9, 1919
- May 30, 1883
- May 28, 1947
- May 26, 1950
- May 24, 2002
- May 22, 2019
- May 22, 1930
- May 22, 1910
