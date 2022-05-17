DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the week, big changes are on the way to Colorado. Temperatures will take a nose dive on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Here are five things to know about the storm system moving in:

Highs will be around 90 degrees on Thursday before a cold front races in After 10 a.m. on Friday, a rain/snow mix will develop in Denver Precipitation will be all snow west and south of Denver Expect several inches of heavy, wet snow above 6,000 feet. The Foothills and Divide could get 4-10 inches of accumulation Skies will clear early Saturday with overnight lows around freezing in Denver. A frost/freeze is possible.

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 9, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.